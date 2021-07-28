July 28, 2021
HMM: Blue Origin has a secret project named “Jarvis” to compete with SpaceX.
Three sources have confirmed to Ars that Blue Origin has started working on a project to develop a fully reusable upper stage for New Glenn, which may potentially use stainless steel propellant tanks.
The primary goal of this change is to bring down the overall launch cost of the New Glenn rocket. The vehicle’s large upper stage, with a 7-meter diameter and two BE-3U engines, is costly, and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos is looking for ways to make the overall rocket more economical.
“This is the difference between taking a profit and a loss on New Glenn launches,” said one industry source familiar with the reusable upper-stage plan.
I’d really like to see Blue Origin succeed. Competition is always good, and in space there’s room enough for literally everyone. But BE has got to make some decisions and pick up the launch tempo and actually start orbiting some cargo at a profit if they’re going to be taken seriously.