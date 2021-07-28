July 28, 2021

HMM: Blue Origin has a secret project named “Jarvis” to compete with SpaceX.

Three sources have confirmed to Ars that Blue Origin has started working on a project to develop a fully reusable upper stage for New Glenn, which may potentially use stainless steel propellant tanks.

The primary goal of this change is to bring down the overall launch cost of the New Glenn rocket. The vehicle’s large upper stage, with a 7-meter diameter and two BE-3U engines, is costly, and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos is looking for ways to make the overall rocket more economical.

“This is the difference between taking a profit and a loss on New Glenn launches,” said one industry source familiar with the reusable upper-stage plan.