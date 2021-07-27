July 27, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Andrew Cuomo Is an Evil Ghoul and I Hate Him. “Here’s a question for my lib acquaintances who are reading this: If you think it’s justified to yell at Tucker Carlson in a tackle shop because you disagree with him about vaccines, how can you turn a blind eye to what Andrew Cuomo has done? If you actually believe Carlson has blood on his hands, why aren’t you screaming about the governor of New York? Cuomo has killed at least four times more New Yorkers than Mohamed Atta did. How do you rationalize condemning a TV pundit for expressing an opinion, while excusing a corrupt, incompetent elected official who’s been caught red-handed abusing his power? How much do you actually believe the things you claim to believe?”