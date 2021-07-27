July 27, 2021
DON’T GET COCKY: Sen. Lindsey Graham predicts midterms will be ‘1994 all over again.’
Related: Democrats’ Third Wave: Victory or Death. If they don’t act now, they may not have another chance to enact their agenda for decades to come.
DON’T GET COCKY: Sen. Lindsey Graham predicts midterms will be ‘1994 all over again.’
Related: Democrats’ Third Wave: Victory or Death. If they don’t act now, they may not have another chance to enact their agenda for decades to come.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.