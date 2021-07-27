July 27, 2021

HMM: Lower-wealth volunteers experience greater health gains from volunteering than wealthier volunteers: study. “Formal volunteering in later life is beneficial for both physical and psychological well-being. However, research has shown that older adults with key advantages, such as wealth, are more likely to volunteer and reap its benefits. In a new study appearing in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, investigators found that lower-wealth volunteers may experience even greater health gains than higher-wealth volunteers.”