July 26, 2021

WHY IS THE LEFT SUCH A CESSPIT OF SEXISM? Joe Biden Snaps at Another Female Reporter.

Joe has been snapping at reporters even before his brain became tapioca. But it’s a bit like being a tough CEO: Why should he take guff from his party’s operatives with bylines? Of course, he’s also lashed at voters as well:

Biden Snaps At Reporter For Asking About Bombshell New York Post Reports, Does Not Deny.

Biden calls woman ‘lying dog-faced pony soldier’ at N.H. campaign event.

How Joe Biden Gets Away With Calling A Voter A Fat, Dumb, Liar.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris deploy the Charlottesville hoax to stir up racial pain and anger.

‘Classy:’ Joe Biden Snaps At Reporter After Being Asked About Hunter’s Paternity Test.

Bullying Biden Yells at Fox’s Doocy: ‘Ask the Right Questions!’

Biden Accused of Sexism After Remarks to Female Moderator.

Biden Explodes When Confronted On Lying About Charlottesville. Video Proves Biden Wrong.

Joe Biden Says There Are Three Genders; Grabs Student’s Arm When She Asks ‘What Are They?’

And these classics from the Obama era:

VP Biden’s Office Apologizes For Locking Reporter In Storage Closet During Fundraiser.

Vengeance: Biden’s Office Seeks Investigation Into Unfriendly Journalist.

And of course, ground zero, from 1988: Why Joe Biden’s First Campaign for President Collapsed After Just 3 Months.

