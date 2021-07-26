July 26, 2021
WHY IS THE LEFT SUCH A CESSPIT OF SEXISM? Joe Biden Snaps at Another Female Reporter.
Joe has been snapping at reporters even before his brain became tapioca. But it’s a bit like being a tough CEO: Why should he take guff from his party’s operatives with bylines? Of course, he’s also lashed at voters as well:
● Biden Snaps At Reporter For Asking About Bombshell New York Post Reports, Does Not Deny.
● Biden calls woman ‘lying dog-faced pony soldier’ at N.H. campaign event.
● How Joe Biden Gets Away With Calling A Voter A Fat, Dumb, Liar.
● Joe Biden and Kamala Harris deploy the Charlottesville hoax to stir up racial pain and anger.
● ‘Classy:’ Joe Biden Snaps At Reporter After Being Asked About Hunter’s Paternity Test.
● Bullying Biden Yells at Fox’s Doocy: ‘Ask the Right Questions!’
● Biden Accused of Sexism After Remarks to Female Moderator.
● Biden Explodes When Confronted On Lying About Charlottesville. Video Proves Biden Wrong.
● Joe Biden Says There Are Three Genders; Grabs Student’s Arm When She Asks ‘What Are They?’
And these classics from the Obama era:
● VP Biden’s Office Apologizes For Locking Reporter In Storage Closet During Fundraiser.
● Vengeance: Biden’s Office Seeks Investigation Into Unfriendly Journalist.
And of course, ground zero, from 1988: Why Joe Biden’s First Campaign for President Collapsed After Just 3 Months.