July 26, 2021

WHY IS THE LEFT SUCH A CESSPIT OF SEXISM? Joe Biden Snaps at Another Female Reporter.

Joe has been snapping at reporters even before his brain became tapioca. But it’s a bit like being a tough CEO: Why should he take guff from his party’s operatives with bylines? Of course, he’s also lashed at voters as well:

● Biden Snaps At Reporter For Asking About Bombshell New York Post Reports, Does Not Deny.

● Biden calls woman ‘lying dog-faced pony soldier’ at N.H. campaign event.

● How Joe Biden Gets Away With Calling A Voter A Fat, Dumb, Liar.

● Joe Biden and Kamala Harris deploy the Charlottesville hoax to stir up racial pain and anger.

● ‘Classy:’ Joe Biden Snaps At Reporter After Being Asked About Hunter’s Paternity Test.

● Bullying Biden Yells at Fox’s Doocy: ‘Ask the Right Questions!’

● Biden Accused of Sexism After Remarks to Female Moderator.

● Biden Explodes When Confronted On Lying About Charlottesville. Video Proves Biden Wrong.

● Joe Biden Says There Are Three Genders; Grabs Student’s Arm When She Asks ‘What Are They?’

And these classics from the Obama era:

● VP Biden’s Office Apologizes For Locking Reporter In Storage Closet During Fundraiser.

● Vengeance: Biden’s Office Seeks Investigation Into Unfriendly Journalist.

And of course, ground zero, from 1988: Why Joe Biden’s First Campaign for President Collapsed After Just 3 Months.