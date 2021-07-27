July 27, 2021

#METOO COVERUP COLLUSION: Biden, Mark Kelly Worked With Intel Firm Hired To Smear Harvey Weinstein Accuser: Disgraced mogul’s legal team hired K2 Intelligence to discredit rape allegations.

“Agents say that, whether at the vice president’s residence or at his home in Delaware, Biden has a habit of swimming in his pool nude,” Kessler writes in the book – due for release Aug. 5. “Female Secret Service agents find that offensive,” he writes. “Biden likes to be revered as everyday Joe,” an unnamed agent told Kessler. “But the reality is no agents want to go on his detail because Biden makes agents’ lives so tough.”

And the lefty press would even talk about this stuff, until all of a sudden it wouldn’t.

Exit question: Which sold out faster: Toilet paper during the pandemic, or #MeToo when Biden was nominated?