July 27, 2021

IF HE WERE A REPUBLICAN, THIS WOULD LEAD THE NETWORK NEWS. ALERT: Biden’s COVID-19 Death Count Hits 200K, the Equivalent of 83 Pearl Harbors.

Is a plane full of Democratic Party superspreaders headed for your community?

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:00 am
