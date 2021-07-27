July 27, 2021
IF HE WERE A REPUBLICAN, THIS WOULD LEAD THE NETWORK NEWS. ALERT: Biden’s COVID-19 Death Count Hits 200K, the Equivalent of 83 Pearl Harbors.
Is a plane full of Democratic Party superspreaders headed for your community?
