July 26, 2021

IN THE ATLANTIC*: “Airplanes release around 500 million tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere each year, representing a significant contribution to global warming. Electric flight replaces petrochemical consumption with cleaner, battery-powered electricity.”

Missing from this: Any discussion of where the electricity comes from.

* It’s “sponsored content,” — that is, a paid ad that looks like an article — not a regular Atlantic article. But it’s what the people who are paying think Atlantic readers will find persuasive, which reflects poorly on Atlantic readers.