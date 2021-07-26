«
July 26, 2021

COLLUSION: University website scrubs reference to China origin for COVID after bias complaint. “The University of Minnesota system’s Bias Response and Referral Network asked students to report suspected bias ‘related to the COVID-19 outbreak.’ As a result, it appears that the School of Public Health removed a reference to COVID-19’s origin in China.”

To be fair, the truth has an anti-CCP bias, which is why the Chinese government and its satraps — who include many in the American higher education industry — work so assiduously to remove it.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:30 am
