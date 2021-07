MISTER, WE COULD USE A MAN LIKE ERIC HOFFER AGAIN: On this day in 1898 … or maybe it was 1902 … and maybe it wasn’t even this day … maybe it was July 15, the great longshoreman-philosopher Eric Hoffer was born. Maybe I’m just being nostalgic, but it seems to me that The True Believer: Thoughts on the Nature of Mass Movements is still worth a read … maybe now more than ever.