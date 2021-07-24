July 24, 2021

BUT THEY OPPOSED TRUMP BECAUSE “DECENCY.” The Lincoln Project celebrates intrusive rudeness.

Of course, by “decency” what they always meant was “grift.” Then there’s the tolerated sexual predation.

Plus:

None of this is new. For years the left has encouraged its side to harass conservatives. Whether it’s Obama telling supporters to “get in their faces,” or Maxine Waters telling progressives to harass Trump admin officials, or the violence of Antifa and BLM in the streets. And they can get away with it because if any conservative responds as would be appropriate- a punch in the mouth- there’s a progressive DA ready and willing to pursue all charges for the maximum penalties. All this is amplified by social media, which allows these nutjobs to become progressive heroes and get their fifteen minutes of fame.

Click, click, click goes the ratchet, and conservatives continue to buy more guns…