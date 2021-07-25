July 25, 2021

BUT HE DOESN’T WANT TO BECAUSE HE WORKS FOR THEM: Here’s all the proof Biden needs to conclude Covid-19 was leaked from a lab.

Biden administration officials are suddenly everywhere in the news, warning that the origins of the COVID-19 virus may remain shrouded in mystery for all time.

This curious effort to lower expectations comes as our spy agencies are halfway through the 90-day review that Joe Biden loudly and publicly “ordered” them to conduct back on May 26.

May 26 was, as it happens, the very same day we learned that, a few weeks earlier, Biden had secretly canceled an investigation launched by the Trump administration into exactly the same question.

Damage control? You may draw your own conclusions.