«
»

July 25, 2021

“MAY.” Meeting Paris Agreement emissions reduction target may generate 8M jobs.

The “green jobs” promise has so far been BS. Though to be fair, under President Trump the U.S. both expanded payrolls and slashed carbon emissions.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 1:30 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.