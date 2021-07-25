July 25, 2021
“MAY.” Meeting Paris Agreement emissions reduction target may generate 8M jobs.
The “green jobs” promise has so far been BS. Though to be fair, under President Trump the U.S. both expanded payrolls and slashed carbon emissions.
