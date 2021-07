SCOTT JOHNSON: GAINING DEPTH ON GAIN OF FUNCTION: FAUCI FLOPS. “On the question of gain-of-function research, I find the evasiveness of Fauci’s response and the appeal to the character of everyone involved telling, but you be the judge.”

Related: Behind the big debate: Clarity on gain-of-function research. “As Doug McKelway found out in this interview with Stanford researcher Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, it appears that Fauci may have some explaining to do.”