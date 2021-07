WELL, SEE, THIS IS ALL JUSTIFIED! THEY’VE HAD A DEATH FROM DELTA VARIETY COVIDIOCY: COVID Madness – Australian Woman Fined For Using Drone to Go Shopping While in Government Forced Hotel Quarantine.

I mean, this is Australia. Everything else is trying to kill them. They can’t afford to let Covid kill the last still-alive citizen.

Or you know, they’re being ruled by idiotic sadists who rejoice in humiliating and destroying them.