July 24, 2021
JIM TREACHER: I Wore My Mask and I Got My Shots and Now You Will Leave Me Alone.
If I’m vaccinated, I’m not going to get sick. That’s the whole point of getting vaccinated.
THAT’S THE WHOLE POINT OF GETTING VACCINATED.
If someone else is unvaccinated and gets sick, how is that my problem? They should’ve gotten vaccinated. Why should I have to participate in an “honor system” or be subject to some sort of mask mandate, just because somebody else took a risk and is now facing the consequences? I didn’t do anything wrong.
I’m vaccinated. If you want my opinion, you should get vaccinated. And if you don’t want my opinion, you should get vaccinated.
That’s it. That’s all I or anyone else can do. If you choose not to get vaccinated, that’s your right as an American. You’re gambling with your life, but it’s your body and your choice. The government cannot force you to put something into your system against your will.
And, also, in addition to that: If your employer says you have to get vaccinated and/or wear a mask, and you don’t do it, he has every right to fire you. You can go and be an individual American at home or some other place of business.
These are all individual decisions. The state cannot mandate them. That’s not the role of the United States government.
One year ago, Ted Cruz famously predicted:
“If it ends up that Biden wins in November…I guarantee you, the week after the election suddenly all those Democratic governors, all those Democratic mayors, will say, ‘Everything is magically better. Go back to work, go back to school.’ Suddenly, the problems are solved,” Cruz said in the July 22 clip.
Cruz should have known better how leftists whose ideology is built around the moral equivalent of war and “never let a crisis go to waste”* would want to hang on to the pandemic as a way to control and manipulate citizens. Or as environmentalist Anna Tompset at Sweden’s Stockholm University said in March, “We’ve seen through the pandemic that we can make radical changes that seemed unthinkable before,” not realizing (or caring?) how much she sounded like a Bond supervillain.