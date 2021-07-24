July 24, 2021

JIM TREACHER: I Wore My Mask and I Got My Shots and Now You Will Leave Me Alone.

If I’m vaccinated, I’m not going to get sick. That’s the whole point of getting vaccinated.

THAT’S THE WHOLE POINT OF GETTING VACCINATED.

If someone else is unvaccinated and gets sick, how is that my problem? They should’ve gotten vaccinated. Why should I have to participate in an “honor system” or be subject to some sort of mask mandate, just because somebody else took a risk and is now facing the consequences? I didn’t do anything wrong.

I’m vaccinated. If you want my opinion, you should get vaccinated. And if you don’t want my opinion, you should get vaccinated.

That’s it. That’s all I or anyone else can do. If you choose not to get vaccinated, that’s your right as an American. You’re gambling with your life, but it’s your body and your choice. The government cannot force you to put something into your system against your will.

And, also, in addition to that: If your employer says you have to get vaccinated and/or wear a mask, and you don’t do it, he has every right to fire you. You can go and be an individual American at home or some other place of business.

These are all individual decisions. The state cannot mandate them. That’s not the role of the United States government.