July 23, 2021

ROGER SIMON: Van Morrison and Eric Clapton Take Back the Culture for Freedom.

But has Clapton gone too far? From the BBC of only a few hours ago:

“British rock icon Eric Clapton has said he will not perform at venues that require concertgoers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.”

Opinions differ, of course, but in an allegedly free society like ours, it should be up to the citizen to decide for him or herself what they put in their body. What did we used to say— “Our bodies, ourselves”? (How times have changed!)

The BBC continued:

“UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said proof of vaccination must be shown at clubs and venues from September.

“Clapton said he will not perform anywhere there is a ‘discriminated audience present’. …

“In May, Clapton said he had experienced a ‘severe’ reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine.”

As it happens, Clapton and Morrison will be playing together, far from the authority of Boris Johnson, at the Bridgestone Arena in my hometown of Nashville, Sept. 11.

I plan on being there, sans mask. I wouldn’t want to be part of a “discriminated audience.”