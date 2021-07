WE WANT ACTUAL INFRASTRUCTURE, NOT NEW LABELS AND MORE MONEY FOR DEMOCRAT PET CONSTITUENCIES: Americans Want Better Roads and Bridges More Than Untraditional Infrastructure, Poll Finds. “President Joe Biden and a bipartisan Senate group compromised on a $973 billion infrastructure plan in June, but Democrats are working to pass a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package that allocates funding for child care, tax credits, schools, climate change, and more.”