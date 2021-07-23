July 23, 2021

AND IN FACT DID SO TODAY: When The Music Stops.

I do disagree with J. R. Dunn in a minor point: it’s not the killer instinct the left lacks. They have that in spades. What they lack is the ability to think outside the dogma communicated to them by the peculiar late 20th century neo-Marxist cult they’ve been indoctrinated in. They simply don’t know what to do when people don’t react like widgets playing their part in the Passion Play of Neo-Marxist-Gramscian prophecy. Unfortunately their very ineptitude might plunge us all into fire and blood.