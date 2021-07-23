«
»

July 23, 2021

BUT BUT BUT…. I THOUGHT ONLY HUMANS WERE THE KILLER APE:  Chimpanzees are killing gorillas unprovoked for the first time: scientists.

Bah! It appears that we were lied to a lot, back in the seventies. Shocked, shocked, shocked.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 2:00 am
