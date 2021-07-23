July 23, 2021
BUT BUT BUT…. I THOUGHT ONLY HUMANS WERE THE KILLER APE: Chimpanzees are killing gorillas unprovoked for the first time: scientists.
Bah! It appears that we were lied to a lot, back in the seventies. Shocked, shocked, shocked.
