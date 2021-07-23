July 23, 2021

THE WASHINGTON POST THINKS 55 RACIALLY INTIMIDATING NOOSES HAVE BEEN HUNG AT CONSTRUCTION SITES IN THE LAST FEW YEARS: I guess it’s possible. But I would bet against it. In this Dissent to the Commission on Civil Rights’ report on hate crimes, I have a footnote that lists quite a few false “noose” alarms (e.g. a fishing knot and a shoelace) as well as several purposeful “noose” hoaxes (remember Jussie Smollett?). The piece also gives a little history behind the Southern Poverty Law Center that you might not know about.