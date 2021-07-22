July 22, 2021

WHY IS BODY-SHAMING BAD? ‘Fat and lazy’ billboard in Times Square stirs up body shaming controversy. It can’t be because shaming is bad, because God knows the people denouncing body-shaming are fine with other varieties. And it can’t be because you can’t change your body, because anyone can. So there must be another agenda here: “The woke left is composed of ugly people who want to be treated as beautiful people, bad people who want to be treated as good people, stupid people who want to be treated as smart people, and the grifters who profit from the above.”

And judging from the photos accompanying the article, the people condemning the body shaming are pretty much all fat.