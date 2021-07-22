July 22, 2021

NFL TO TEAMS: If your unvaxxed players cause a game to be canceled and it can’t be rescheduled, you forfeit. “Do the Bills still want Cole Beasley on their roster after seeing that? Beasley tweeted last month that he won’t get vaccinated, saying ‘I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living.’ If I’m forced to retire because the league won’t let me suit up until I’m vaxxed then so be it, he added. Turns out they’ll let him suit up; they’re just going to make him a massive potential liability to his team if he causes an outbreak that infects a bunch of Buffalo players shortly before game day.”