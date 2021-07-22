July 22, 2021
K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Would-be teachers fail licensing tests.
Only 45 percent of would-be elementary teachers pass state licensing tests on the first try in states with strong testing systems concludes a new report by the National Council on Teacher Quality. Twenty-two percent of those who fail — 30 percent of test takers of color — never try again, reports Driven by Data: Using Licensure Tests to Build a Strong, Diverse Teacher Workforce.
Exam takers have the hardest time with tests of content knowledge, such as English language arts, mathematics, science and social studies.
The nation’s students are the best of hands, to coin an Insta-paraphrase.