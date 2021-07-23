«
»

July 23, 2021

MOST GOVERNMENT ‘HELP’ IS: Colorado’s ‘affordable’ housing scheme a con job on the poor. “The real cruelty happens when the ‘poor’ homeowner tries to sell her property and realizes she only kinda, sorta owns her home.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:42 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.