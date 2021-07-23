July 23, 2021
MOST GOVERNMENT ‘HELP’ IS: Colorado’s ‘affordable’ housing scheme a con job on the poor. “The real cruelty happens when the ‘poor’ homeowner tries to sell her property and realizes she only kinda, sorta owns her home.”
