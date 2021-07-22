July 22, 2021

WELL, THAT’S JUST SAD: Flip Flop: Liz Cheney Defends Pelosi’s Rejection Of Committee Assignments After Denouncing It Months Ago. “It is unclear why exactly Congresswoman Cheney has decided to take the side of Speaker Pelosi rather than that of Leader McCarthy or other members of her own party after previously denouncing Pelosi’s efforts to control which Republicans sat on committees.”

Even more than the Trump presidency, the Biden presidency has revealed whose loyalty to the establishment exceeds all other loyalties.