THIS WOULD LEAD TO A EUROPEAN-STYLE ABORTION ENVIRONMENT: 56% PREFER CANDIDATE WHO SUPPORTS ABORTION DURING FIRST TRIMESTER ONLY. In Europe, abortion is readily available up to 12 weeks most places, but generally much harder to get than in the United States afterward. That’s probably what the U.S. would have gotten to if it hadn’t been for Roe v. Wade, which made a political settlement of the abortion debate impossible.