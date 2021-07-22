July 22, 2021

THE LATEST DUMB DEMOCRATIC INITIATIVE: The SPACE Tax Act.

Legislation from Senior Ways and Means Democrat would tax space travel for non-scientific research purposes As the space tourism race continues today, U.S. Rep Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), a senior member of the Ways and Means Committee, previewed a new space tax. The Securing Protections Against Carbon Emissions (SPACE) Tax Act would create new excise taxes on commercial space flights carrying human passengers for purposes other than scientific research.

Related, from Don Surber: “A man in a purple paisley bowtie who has accomplished nothing in life wants to tax successful billionaires who venture into space, the final frontier.”

Call his office and tell Rep. Earl Blumenauer he’s an idiot.