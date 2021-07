NO ‘CUBA LIBRE PLAZA?’ DC ERASES PRO-FREEDOM MESSAGE FROM STREET: “Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser allowed ‘Black Lives Matter’ to be painted permanently on a city street. That makes her (charitably) an idiot. She also has had her Department of Public Works erase a similar sign reading ‘Cuba Libre’ from the street outside the Cuban Embassy. That makes her a useful idiot.”