July 21, 2021

TEXAS FLEEBAGGER DECLARES HERSELF “BRAVE,” ANNOUNCES HOUSE RUN FROM D.C. HIDEOUT:

Via the Post, I’ve been wondering how these people might generate more bad press for themselves after ditching their jobs, abandoning relatives who were grieving the death of loved ones, flying maskless to Washington, failing to convince Joe Manchin to end the filibuster, and then igniting a new COVID outbreak in Congress.

Now we have our answer.

It’s harder to convince people that you’re acting selflessly to protect democracy when you’re cutting literal campaign commercials and tweeting out fundraising links from your hotel room.

Michelle Beckley is a brave woman for hopping on a private jet, subsisting on room service, and grandstanding for an adoring media in a hopeless attempt to block Texas’s new voting law.