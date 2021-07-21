July 21, 2021

CAM EDWARDS: Will NY Dems Say Anything About Rochester Mayor’s Bust On Gun Charges? “Not only are we talking about a gun control champion getting busted for illegally possessing a firearm, but Warren’s arrest highlights the fact that under New York law, mere possession of an unlicensed handgun is supposed to result in prison time upon conviction. While establishment New York Democrats like Andrew Cuomo, Attorney General Letitia James, and NYC Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams are all now talking about the need to get tough on criminals, far-Left activists in the state are still demanding a ‘reimagining’ of the criminal justice system itself. Warren’s charges highlight the split on among Democrats, and thanks to her relatively high profile in state politics, it makes it tough for New York pols to ignore her arrest.”

Tough, but clearly not impossible.