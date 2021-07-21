July 21, 2021

I’D LIKE TO POINT OUT WE’RE ALL — WHATEVER OUR SKIN COLOR — DESCENDED FROM RAPISTS AND THEIR VICTIMS: “Rape-colored skin” — the newest lunacy from the BLM crew.

Probably back to the point before we split from the chimps. This is predicated on the fact that males are physically stronger than females, and that not all males will be sane or benevolent. (The idea that males can control other males with mind rays or something is one of the crazier delusions of the left.)

This is without taking into account the fact that females are hypergamic. So presuming your great great grandmother didn’t consent or initiate the sex is a bit presumptuous. And while power differential, etc, make all that a bit skivvy, I”d like to point out that only seems to matter to our times. In the past power differential didn’t seem to matter to anyone, in fact.

So, this chick? Crazy cakes. She might or might not have “rape-colored skin” but she does have presentism-eaten-brain.