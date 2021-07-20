July 20, 2021

INCITEMENT: It Sure Looks Like the FBI Basically Orchestrated the Gretchen Whitmer ‘Kidnapping’ Plot. “Apparently, the FBI didn’t just have informants within the group where the arrests were made. Rather, FBI operatives played a key role in the planning of the entire ordeal and were also seemingly instrumental in birthing the plot.”

This is not unusual. Back in the 1950s and 1960s it was commonplace knowledge on both the left and the right that the guy in your group urging people to do illegal stuff was the FBI mole. And IIRC back in the 1990s there was a “militia” group where it turned out that every single member was an informant for some federal agency or another.