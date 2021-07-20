July 20, 2021
NOTHING FOCUSES THE MIND, like a President who is not in full possession of his faculties, and a Vice President who’s no great shakes even when she is. Bipartisan Bill Would Limit Presidential War Powers and Emergency Declarations.
