«
»

July 20, 2021

NOTHING FOCUSES THE MIND, like a President who is not in full possession of his faculties, and a Vice President who’s no great shakes even when she is. Bipartisan Bill Would Limit Presidential War Powers and Emergency Declarations.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:36 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.