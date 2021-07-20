July 20, 2021

FORGET THE DEMOCRATIC HATERS — BEZOS FLIGHT REPRESENTS INNOVATION, BRILLIANT FUTURE:

Sixty years ago, John F. Kennedy called it “the New Frontier.” Now the new frontier is being explored not only by governments but by wealthy explorers — people willing to put their fortunes (and, incidentally, their lives) on the line to expand the borders of human possibility.

The manned missions of the 1960s and 1970s, as well as the more recent unmanned excursions to Mars and the discoveries of the Hubble telescope, have had the glorious effect of inspiring wealthy entrepreneurs like Bezos who are driven by an overwhelmingly optimistic sense of the transformative potential of human technological achievement.

The changes in human destiny these trips portend are astonishing.

And how was Bezos greeted by the cognoscenti? With dripping scorn and contempt, of course.

Here’s a headline on Rolling Stone’s website: “Jeff Bezos Uses Money to Spew Emissions Directly Into Upper Atmosphere During Space Trip.”