July 21, 2021

IT’S WORSE THAN YOU KNOW: One Day Soon, You’ll Wake Up to Find Your Favorite Website Has Vanished. “It’s not just Facebook that conservatives need to worry about. Wrongthinkers, including Trump, have been booted off Twitter and YouTube as well—and that’s just a part of the multi-pronged effort to remove conservative media from the Internet. In addition, left-wing globalists are kicking conservatives off email services like Mailchimp, refusing to allow our side to use cybersecurity services to protect against hackers, denying sites hosting services, and reducing our ability to monetize our sites.”