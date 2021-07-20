July 20, 2021
AND THE CRT GASLIGHTING GOES ON: Hans Bader, writing at Liberty Unyielding, says Reuters is the latest Mainstream Media outlet to deliver a pot-full of propaganda on Critical Race Theory (CRT) while calling it “fact-checking.”
