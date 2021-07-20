July 20, 2021

EMPOWERING OUR DESTROYERS: Did Biden pull anti-missile systems from Middle East as a concession to Iran? “Without much fanfare, the United States pulled a number of anti-missile systems from several Middle East countries over the past month. The decision barely caused a ripple in news, but some members of Congress certainly noticed. The Patriot anti-missile systems were pulled from locations in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, and Kuwait. They were all systems installed during the Trump administration, intended to act as a deterrent to Iran and defend our allies in the region.”