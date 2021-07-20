July 20, 2021

IT’S JUST THE NEW TERM FOR “LOOTERS AND WRECKERS”: The Leftist Lunacy Called ‘White Rage’.

The Marxists figure out the only reason their paradise hasn’t materialized/bad things are happening is for their “enemies” to be attacking because of how successful the Marxists are. This is how I became a White Mormon Male upset because of women, immigrants, minorities and gay people writing science fiction. The fact I’m three of those and write the fourth often is apparently not important. Because the only reason to be upset at oh, awards being given to politically correct (and unreadable) fiction is because I’m upset at the advancement of the “other.” Bah.

It’s delusional, it’s stupid, but it keep the cult victims inside the cult, so….