July 20, 2021

Matt Margolis: If Democrats Trust the 2020 Results, They Should Support the Forensic Audits. “Democrats hardly have the high ground when it comes to accepting election results.”

Bryan Preston: Biden’s Cuban Refugee Policy Is Brutal and Inhumane.

Yours Truly: The White House Is Panicked Over Inflation (Even Though YOU Have the Most to Lose). “If Hartnett’s numbers are correct (and they are), not only is Washington spending at an unprecedented rate, they’re printing that way, too. Nearly 39¢ of every dollar is magical Fed money.”