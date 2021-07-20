July 20, 2021

EVERGREEN: To the DC elite, only some black lives matter. “It’s why the Nats shooting became national news while the murder of 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney, who was shot alongside five other adults in the Anacostia neighborhood of Congress Heights on Friday, went all but ignored by the national media. It’s why Mayor Muriel Bowser addressed the Nats shooting within 24 hours, but she ignored the murder of Mohammad Anwar, a Pakistani immigrant who was killed by two teenage girls in a carjacking in broad daylight just outside of Nationals Park, just not during a game.”