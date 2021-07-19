July 19, 2021

OLD AND BUSTED: The Politics of Dancing.

The New Hotness? The Politics of Ice Cream: Ben & Jerry’s stops selling ice cream in West Bank amid protests.

Which really means that their parent company, Unilever, has succumbed to pressure from the far left BDS movement. I wonder if the page on Israel’s Ministry of Economy and Industry page spotlighting Unilever’s operations in Israel will be updated to reflect the conglomerate’s newfound wokeness.

Of course, it’s quite situational: “A reminder that Ben & Jerry’s still sells ice cream in China and hasn’t said anything about Hong Kong or the Uyghurs.”