July 19, 2021

GREAT MOMENTS IN LEFTIST TOLERANCE FOR INTELLECTUAL DIVERSITY: NPR Accuses Daily Wire Of Tricking Readers Because We’re Conservative. That’s A Lie. But NPR Is Lying To Its Own Readers. “In a hit-piece published Monday, publicly-funded NPR accused The Daily Wire of tricking Americans who engage with our news stories, asserting that readers or those who engage with our content might not know we’re conservative, even though, as NPR admits in the piece, Daily Wire openly discloses bias on its ‘About’ page. The claim by NPR is, of course, intentionally misleading, not to mention glaringly ironic.”