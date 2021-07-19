July 19, 2021

MARK JUDGE: Fake Rape Charges and the Lunatic Media: Why the LA Times Rescinded a Request for a Police Report that Never Existed. “When they got desperate, the left dragged out Julie Swetnick. Remember her? She was the pawn of then-lawyer, now-convicted-felon Michael Avenatti. She told the disgraceful Kate Snow of NBC News that she was gang raped at a party where Brett and I were also present.”

It’s important to remember how the entire leftist media/political establishment united around a lie here. Because they do it all the time.