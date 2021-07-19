July 19, 2021

THIS IS IMPORTANT: Which States Are Addressing ‘The Real Kraken’ in Their Election Reform Laws? “As election lawyer J. Christian Adams explained, the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Technology ad Civic Life (CTCL) directed millions to government election offices around the country to ‘help’ them conduct the 2020 election. These funds — commonly referred to as ‘Zuck bucks’ — built “structural bias” into the election — converting ‘election offices in key jurisdictions with deep reservoirs of Biden votes into Formula One turnout machines.'”

As usual, the bigger scandal isn’t the laws they got away with breaking, but the things the law allows them to do.