July 19, 2021
ANSWERING THE IMPORTANT QUESTIONS: Have Tokyo Olympics Athletes Been Given ‘Anti-Sex’ Beds?
Tokyo athletes have not been given ‘anti-sex’ beds.
The beds have been purposely designed to align with the Tokyo 2020 Games’ sustainability concept of, “Be better, together—For the planet and the people.”
The single bed frames will be recycled into paper products when the games conclude. The mattress components will also be recycled into plastic products.
No word yet if the Texas Democrats who fled to DC will be testing the beds as well.
