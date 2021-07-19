July 19, 2021

THIS IS UNSURPRISING: COVID-19 antibodies persist at least nine months after infection. “Testing of an entire Italian town shows antibody levels remain high nine months after SARS-CoV-2 infection, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic. . . . The team found that 98.8 percent of people infected in February/March showed detectable levels of antibodies in November, and there was no difference between people who had suffered symptoms of COVID-19 and those that had been symptom-free. The results are published today in Nature Communications.”

Coronavirus immunity is generally long-lasting. People who got SARS remain immune almost two decades later.