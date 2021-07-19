July 19, 2021

THAT WAS THE PLAN ALL ALONG: Wokeness is sabotaging the military academies. “James Hasson, a U.S. Army veteran, recently wrote about the slow but steady acceptance of woke concepts at the service academies in his book, Stand Down: How Social Justice Warriors Are Sabotaging America’s Military. While chronicling documented cases of woke ideology run amok at the service academies, Hasson writes, ‘It might surprise the average American taxpayer to learn that civilian professors at the service academies are as leftist as any other group of professors…their ‘scholarship’ is often indistinguishable from what might be found at the most progressive, leftist university.’ Indeed, as Hasson points out, cadets such as communist-sympathizer Spenser Rapone have been radicalized at the service academies.”

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): “Americans have never really understood ideological warfare.”