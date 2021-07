OH: Amazon is getting hauled into court for not recalling dangerous products the right way. “Since 2019, Amazon has sold nearly 400,000 hair dryers that could shock someone if they fell into a pool of water, 24,000 carbon monoxide detectors that didn’t actually detect carbon monoxide, and an unspecified number of ‘children’s sleepwear garments’ that didn’t meet flammability requirements, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).”