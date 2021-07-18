July 18, 2021

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Student Who Fled Venezuela Exposes Fidel Castro Quote at Penn State.

“The equal right of all citizens to health, education, work, food, security, culture, science, and wellbeing — that is, the same rights we proclaimed when we began our struggle, in addition to those which emerge from our dreams of justice and equality for all inhabitants of our world — is what I wish for all,” is the quote.

“The quote attributed to the dictator appears in the Paul Robeson Cultural Center,” where it seems perfectly appropriate, given Robeson’s absolute love of Castro prototype Joseph Stalin.